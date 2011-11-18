Penn State football players (L-R) Derek Moye, Quinn Barham, Devon Still, and Drew Astorino enter the field prior to their NCAA football game against Nebraska in State College, Pennsylvania November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

STATE COLLEGE, Pa Penn State's new acting athletic director said on Friday there are no plans to cancel the rest of the Nittany Lions' football season or to remove Joe Paterno's statue from outside Beaver Stadium.

David Joyner, a Penn State alum who previously worked with the U.S. Olympic Committee, stepped down from the university's board of trustees earlier this week to take over the school's troubled athletic department, still reeling in the aftermath of the child sex abuse scandal involving Jerry Sandusky.

Sandusky, a former defensive coordinator with the football team and once considered a likely successor to legendary coach Joe Paterno, was arrested two weeks ago and faces charges he sexually abused eight young boys over a 15-year period.

Tim Curley, the university's athletic director, was charged with failing to tell police about the alleged abuse and was forced to step down.

Paterno and former University President Graham Spanier, both of whom also knew about the allegations, were fired although they have not been charged with any crime.

Joyner, who played football for Paterno and joined in the board's decision to fire him, declined to elaborate on what he thought about the decision, except to stress it was unanimous.

The board "felt it was not in the best interest of the university to do that," he said.

Joyner, who also wrestled at Penn State, said he sees his new role as "dean of the college of intercollegiate athletics."

"I've always believed that athletics are an academic unit," Joyner said at a news conference. "I see the playing field as just another classroom.

"I'm going to align our core values in intercollegiate athletics with academics," he said.

He said there were no plans to cancel the rest of the season for the football team, which is set to play Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus.

'WORKED HARD'

"We have a lot of young men that have worked hard," said Joyner, who added that the school would not turn down a bowl game invitation.

Saturday's will be the second contest since the football program was thrown into turmoil.

Interim head coach Tom Bradley said this week that he had been contacted by Luke Fickell, his Ohio State counterpart, and "assured there will be no problems" for his team.

Some of Ohio state's football and basketball players appeared in a video this week, urging the fans to show good sportsmanship and "be respectful" of Penn State's players, coaches and fans. The video has been watched more than 12,000 times on YouTube.

Penn State, ranked 21 in the country, is in contention for the Big Ten's first ever championship game, to be played in Indianapolis on December 3.

But whether it will be allowed to play should it qualify, or be invited to other lucrative end-of-season bowl games, remains a question.

In his weekly press conference Bradley said that decision would be left to administrators.

Behind the scenes, what is left of Penn State's football infrastructure is attempting to retain the 15 recruits still verbally committed to be freshmen in 2012.

Bradley said the team has reached out to the recruits, within the guideline that coaches can speak to prospects no more than once a week at this point in the year.

One leading prospect withdrew last week, and others will be mulling what changes will take place on the coaching staff, said Mike Farrell, recruiting analyst at rivals.com, noting other universities are also deep into their recruiting process and may not have many open slots for Penn State dropouts.

Mike McQueary, the assistant coach at the center of a 2002 rape allegation against Sandusky, had been the team's recruiting coordinator. He is on administrative leave.

(Additional reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by James B. Kelleher and Jerry Norton)