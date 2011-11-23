STATE COLLEGE, Pa All of the judges in Penn State University's home county have recused themselves from the child sexual abuse case against former Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky, the state courts system said on Tuesday.

The recusals by the four judges in the Center County Court of Common Pleas "are intended to avoid any appearance of conflict of interest due to real or perceived connections to the defendant, the Second Mile charity, or the Pennsylvania State University," the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts said in a statement.

Sandusky, a former defensive coordinator for Penn State's football team, faces 40 grand jury counts of molesting young boys over a 15-year period. Sandusky has said he is innocent.

Sandusky is the founder of the Second Mile charity. The grand jury charges allege he met the boys through the non-profit.

McKean County Senior Judge John Cleland, a former chairman of the Interbranch Commission on Juvenile Justice, was appointed to take over the case.

Judge Kathy Morrow, who sits in Perry and Juniata counties, will handle matters until he can assume jurisdiction. the statement said.

Neither Morrow nor Cleland had any known connection with Sandusky, the Second Mile, Penn State or their representatives, it said.

A preliminary hearing was rescheduled on Tuesday for December 13 at the Center County Courthouse. It also will be handled by an out-of-county jurist, Westmoreland County Senior District Judge Robert Scott.

Scott replaced the district judge who set bail when Sandusky was arrested, Leslie Dutchcot of State College, who had ties to The Second Mile.

