STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania Penn State University said on Friday it had put assistant football coach Mike McQueary on administrative leave amid a child sex abuse scandal and alleged cover-up at the institution.

McQueary testified before a grand jury that he saw former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky allegedly rape a child in a campus locker room in 2002 and reported it to then-head coach Joe Paterno. Sandusky was charged on Saturday.

The university had said "multiple threats" had been made against McQueary. Paterno was fired by the university on Wednesday and many Penn State fans have said it is unfair that Paterno was dismissed and that McQueary was not.

