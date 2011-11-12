STATE COLLEGE, Pa At first glance it was a normal Saturday football home game at Penn State's Beaver stadium.

Hotels were full and the stadium seating more than 100,000 fans was full. Before the game, thousands of fans wearing the team color of blue were tailgating outside, some munching on barbecue and drinking beer. The marching band played the school fight song.

But look again and it was clear something was amiss on a cold autumn day. A sign posted outside the stadium assured fans that a bomb threat called in Friday night had been checked out thoroughly and that extra security was in place. The football team walked slowly into the stadium arm-in-arm rather than running aggressively as usual.

And strangest of all -- for the first time in nearly a half a century, legendary head coach Joe Paterno was not there.

Some fans sobbed in the stands as they recalled the worst scandal in Penn State history after charges of serial sexual abuse against former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky were announced exactly a week ago.

Like dominos, the scandal has brought down Paterno, an assistant football coach, the president of the university, the athletic director and his top finance aid.

In State College, sheets hung from university dorms saying, "We are Penn State," normally a chant of pride but now more a call to join together as a university family. Fans decided to wear blue to remember child abuse victims rather than the traditional "white-out."

Jeff Beitinger, 34, of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, who was setting up a tailgate party that included scrapple and bratwurst, said he hoped Saturday's game would be "the first step toward healing the Penn State community."

But he acknowledged the scandal cast a pall over the game itself. "It'll feel weird for everybody to celebrate anything," Beitinger said. "If there is a big play, people will scream, but it will be hard to celebrate."

The decision to go ahead with the game was controversial and police were out en masse. School officials admitted on Friday that they had considered canceling the game against the University of Nebraska.

Right before kickoff, there was a moment silence inside the stadium "for all those who have suffered from child abuse," according to the announcer.

Steve Sampsell of Port Matilda, Pa., and five friends and family members were holding a free chili cook off fund-raiser at their tailgate, hoping to raise money for child abuse prevention.

"We just felt desperate," Sampsell said, describing his reaction when he first learned of the allegations. "We're invested in what this place is, which is tough."

On a makeshift sign, the group said they were praying for the child sex abuse victims and "for some good to come from this."

The group held a similar cook off earlier this fall when Penn State played Alabama to raise money for victim of that state's tornado. The group raised $450 then, and are hoping to hit that range today.

"It sounds trite, but this is what we do," Sampsell said. "All of us at Penn State are a family."

(Editing by James B. Kelleher and Greg McCune)