CORONADO, California President Barack Obama on Friday called the child sex abuse scandal involving Penn State University "heartbreaking" and said it showed the importance of putting a priority on protecting children.

"I think it's a good time for us to do some soul-searching -- every institution, not just Penn State -- about where our priorities are and making sure that we understand that our first priority is protecting our kids," Obama told the sports network ESPN in his first comments on the scandal.

"We all have a responsibility. We can't leave it to a system. We can't leave it to somebody else. Each of us has to take it upon ourselves to make sure that our kids have the love and support and protection they deserve," Obama said on the sidelines of the Carrier Classic college basketball game held aboard the USS Carl Vinson in Coronado.

The Penn State scandal centers on Jerry Sandusky, 67, the former assistant football coach who is charged with sexually abusing eight young boys over more than a decade.

Former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno, a revered U.S. sports figure, was dismissed by the university this week. Paterno said he was told in 2002 that Sandusky engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior with a young boy. He told his boss but did not call the police.

"Obviously the whole situation is heartbreaking and we think first and foremost of the victims of these alleged crimes," Obama said.

(Reporting by Caren Bohan; Editing by Peter Cooney)