STATE COLLEGE, Pa The Penn State coach charged with child sex abuse will appear on NBC-TV on Monday night to declare his innocence, according to a Tweet from a reporter with the television network.

Chuck Todd, a political reporter with NBC, said Jerry Sandusky, the former defensive coordinator for the Penn State football team, will tell the sportscaster Bob Costas tonight: "I'm innocent of these charges."

Sandusky, the former defensive coordinator for the Penn State Nittany Lions, was arrested more than a week ago on charges he sexually abused eight young boys over a 15-year period.

In the intervening days, the widening scandal has brought down some of Penn State's biggest names, including the school's president, its athletic director and -- hardest of all for many Penn State fans -- its legendary football coach, Joe Paterno.

