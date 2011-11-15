STATE COLLEGE, Pa The lawyer for the Penn State football coach charged with child sex abuse said in an interview on Monday the boy at the center of a 2002 incident detailed in the grand jury's report had been identified and said it never happened.

Jerry Sandusky, the former defensive coordinator for the Penn State Nittany Lions, was arrested more than a week ago on charges he sexually abused eight young boys over a 15-year period.

Speaking to sportscaster Bob Costas, Joe Amendola, who represents Sandusky, said "we anticipate we're going to have at least several of those kids come forward and say, 'This never happened.'"

Sandusky, in a telephone interview with Costas that aired at the same time, acknowledged he had horsed around and showered with children involved in the Second Mile charity he founded.

But he denied he was a pedophile.

Costas asked Sandusky if he was sexually attracted to underage boys.

"Sexually attracted?" Sandusky said. "You know, I enjoy young people. I love to be around them. But no, I'm not sexually attracted to young boys."

