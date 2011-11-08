STATE COLLEGE, Pa Some trustees of Penn State University want an independent investigation of the university's handling of a sex abuse scandal involving a former football coach, a source with knowledge of the board's thinking said on Tuesday.

"It remains to be seen if there will be any personnel changes," the source said, referring to the future of head football coach Joe Paterno and University President Graham Spanier.

Former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was charged on Saturday with sexual abuse of boys as young as 10 years old over a period of over a decade. The charges followed an extensive grand jury investigation.

Two senior athletic department officials have already stepped aside after they failed to tell police of the abuse. Paterno said he learned of the abuse in 2002 and passed on the information to the athletic director, who told Spanier.

No one told the police, and the attacks allegedly continued for at least another six years, according to the grand jury report.

The next scheduled public meeting of the Penn State trustees is Friday, but there have been reports of informal meetings or conference calls to discuss the scandal.

