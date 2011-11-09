STATE COLLEGE, Pa The trustees of Penn State University will meet in emergency session on Wednesday evening to discuss how to respond to a sex abuse scandal that has rocked the university.

"We know that the board of trustees will meet this evening," Tom Poole, Penn State Vice President for Administration, told reporters at the main administration building on campus.

Asked directly if Graham Spanier remains president of the university, Poole said: "Yes."

The scandal involving a former assistant football coach has forced revered head football coach Joe Paterno, the winningest coach in NCAA Division I history, to announce he will retire at the end of the season.

Two other senior university officials have stepped aside and there are reports Spanier will be out also by the end of the day.

