The Second Mile headquarters in State College, Pennsylvania is pictured November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Pat Little

NEW YORK One of the alleged victims in the Penn State University child sex abuse scandal on Wednesday sought an injunction to stop the Second Mile charity from dissipating its assets.

In a filing in Pennsylvania state court, the alleged victim said he and others intended to sue Second Mile for negligence and failing to report known sexual abuse of children, and wanted to stop the charity's assets from disappearing.

Second Mile is the children's charity founded by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, who has been charged with 40 counts of sexual abuse.

(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Greg McCune)