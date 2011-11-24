The Second Mile headquarters in State College, Pennsylvania is pictured November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Pat Little

NEW YORK One of the alleged victims in the Penn State University child sex abuse scandal on Wednesday sought an injunction to stop the Second Mile charity from dissipating its assets.

In a filing in Pennsylvania state court, the alleged victim said he and others intended to sue The Second Mile for negligence and failing to report known sexual abuse of children, and wanted to stop the charity's assets from disappearing.

The Second Mile is the children's charity founded by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, who has been charged with 40 counts of sexual abuse.

According to the grand jury report that laid out the charges against Sandusky, The Second Mile learned almost a decade ago that he had showered with a young boy but did not alert the police.

Last week, the charity said it had accepted the resignation of its chief executive of 28 years, Jack Raykovitz. In a November 21 statement on its website, it said it was exploring options regarding its future, including not continuing.

The court filing on Wednesday said it sought to stop the charity from discontinuing or transferring its programs to other organizations.

"The assets of The Second Mile should not be dissipated, encumbered or in way obligated or disturbed in any form and should be available to victims of sexual abuse," according to the court filing.

The Second Mile said through a spokesman that it would review the filing. "As always, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," the charity said.

The alleged victim who made the request for an injunction is referred to as "Victim 4" in the grand jury report.

The case is John Doe #4 v. The Second Mile, No. 111102384, Court of Common Pleas Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Greg McCune)