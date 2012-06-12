Federal authorities on Tuesday said they indicted 72 suspected drug traffickers in a conspiracy to move cocaine from Georgia and Kentucky into Ohio, calling it the largest-ever narcotics bust in the Cleveland area.

The Department of Justice said four of those indicted in the drug bust also face charges connected to a robbery and shooting on January 6, in Euclid, about 12 miles northeast of Cleveland.

The four allegedly stole more than 1,000 grams of powder and crack cocaine along with $30,000, authorities said. The robbery and shooting led to a manhunt throughout Euclid and Cleveland.

The state and federal joint task force investigating the drug ring also netted 14 others on state drug charges not related to the conspiracy.

Cleveland Police Chief Michael McGrath said the crackdown marked "a major blow" to cocaine trafficking in the area.

The Department of Justice, in a statement, said the indictment is believed to be the largest ever filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, in terms of number of defendants. The district includes Cleveland, Akron and Toledo.

(Reporting By Joseph O'Leary; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)