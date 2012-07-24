EDINBURG, Texas A guilt-ridden sex offender who police say confessed to at least two killings in Oregon in the 1970s will remain behind bars without bond while awaiting extradition from Texas on murder charges, authorities said on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Paul Cutlip, 63, appeared before a municipal judge on Tuesday in Brownsville, Texas, where he called police on Saturday to admit to the killings in Portland, police officials said.

Portland police arrested and charged Cutlip with the August 1975 murder of 44-year-old Marlene Clair Carlson, who was found strangled in her downtown apartment, the department said in a statement. He also faces murder charges for the April 1977 slaying of Julie Marie Bennett, a 15-year-old girl who disappeared and was found dead in a creek.

Brownsville police began to question Cutlip on Saturday when he called to say he had information about several crimes that occurred in the Portland area, Brownsville police spokesman Billy Killebrew said.

"It was just eating away at him," Killebrew said. "He called the police and wanted to get things off his chest."

An Oregon sex offender bulletin shows Cutlip was convicted of sodomy and burglary in 1982.

Portland police had Cutlip "on their radar," but lacked the evidence to arrest him for any crimes, Killebrew said. Only when he began receiving government disability checks at a Brownsville address did investigators learn where he was living, he said.

Cutlip has been in the U.S.-Mexico border city for nearly a year and was arrested in April for failing to register as a sex offender after Portland police called Brownsville officers, Killebrew said.

He has provided additional information that may link him to other crimes in Oregon, Killebrew said.

Killebrew said it was rare for a man to admit to two murders that had gone unsolved for more than three decades.

"We don't really get cases like that," he said.

