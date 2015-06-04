Authorities are investigating whether a serial shooter may be responsible for the death of a Colorado man gunned down in the same region where a bicyclist and a motorist previously were targeted by gunfire, police said on Thursday.

The 65-year-old man was found bleeding on Wednesday night on a sidewalk in a residential area of Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, Loveland police spokesman Sergeant Mike Halloran said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Halloran said.

Loveland detectives have contacted a law enforcement task force investigating two other shootings in the region to determine if the latest killing might be linked, Halloran said.

A bicyclist was found shot to death on May 18 on a rural road in Windsor, a neighboring town to Loveland, police said. On April 22, a motorist driving along Interstate 25 northwest of Windsor was shot in the neck but survived, police said.

Authorities last month said the FBI had joined the investigation into those two shootings.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Will Dunham)