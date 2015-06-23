LOVELAND, Colo. Federal investigators said on Tuesday a faded orange pick-up truck could be linked to a recent string of shootings that has mystified and worried residents in northern Colorado.

Information on the incidents is thin, and ties between the shootings difficult to establish, but a multi-agency task force was able to release a rendering of an orange Chevrolet or GMC 1970s single-cab truck with circular headlights and black patches on the driver's side which it said was of interest in the cases.

The picture was based on several interviews and the canvassing of witnesses, said David Moore, spokesman for the task force, which includes local police, county sheriffs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He declined to give further details.

Anyone who sees the truck moving or occupied should call 911 immediately, Moore told a news conference.

The task force says it has found no direct link yet between the gunning down of a 65-year-old man earlier this month in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, and two earlier shootings in the same region involving a bicyclist and a motorist.

But on Tuesday it said the June 3 killing of William Connole as he walked in Loveland was connected to a report from another person who was shot at, but not hurt, about two miles away that same night.

The task force was formed last month to investigate the May 18 killing of a cyclist shot twice near Windsor, about 60 miles north of Denver, and the April 22 wounding of a woman shot in the neck while driving on Interstate 25.

After Connole was killed, the FBI doubled the reward for information about the shootings to $20,000.

Reports of a possible serial shooter have set some people on edge, and there has been an unusually high number of reports of shattered windows of vehicles, the task force said last week in a four-page letter to the local community.

"To date, we have found no solid evidence that any of these incidents are related to our shootings," the letter said.

"We are not in a position to give too many details, but so far it seems most likely that these are being caused by road debris."

(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Lisa Lambert)