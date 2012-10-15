A 48-year-old man has been accused of murdering his 74-year-old mother and two others on Thanksgiving Day 2010, police in East Hartford, Connecticut said on Monday.

Brett Bednarz was charged with three counts of murder as well as violation of a protective order and burglary in the slaying of his mother, Beverly Thierren, and two of her tenants, Michael Ramsey, 53, and Pamela Johns, 60.

Police declined to release information regarding a possible motive for the attack or reason for Bednarz's arrest at this time.

Bednarz was questioned soon after the killings and police searched his home in December 2010, but he was not charged until almost two years later.

The Connecticut man was being held on $3 million bail and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Efforts to contact his defense lawyer were unsuccessful.

At the time of the killings, police had described a grisly scene that "exhibits extreme violence and trauma with regard to the method and amount of injury to all the victims."

After the bodies were found in the mother's home in East Hartford, it took five days for two of the victims to be identified.

(Editing by Barbara Goldberg, desking by G Crosse)