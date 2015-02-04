An 86-year-old Detroit man whose family said he disappeared a day after winning $20,000 in the lottery in December was found stabbed to death in a vacant house, authorities said on Wednesday.

Arthur Neal Jr., whose family said he went missing on Dec. 20, was found dead on Sunday afternoon, said Officer Nicole Kirkwood, a Detroit police spokeswoman. Neal was reported missing on Dec. 28, she said.

Family members told local media that Neal won $20,000 in the lottery on Dec. 19. Police have not confirmed the lottery win, Kirkwood said. A Michigan Lottery representative could not be reached immediately for comment.

An autopsy determined that he died from multiple stab wounds, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said.

