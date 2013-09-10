DETROIT A convict accused of stabbing a Detroit deputy sheriff several times in the neck with a plastic comb, stealing his uniform and vanishing from a courthouse was arrested late on Monday after a large-scale manhunt, authorities said.

Detroit police caught 25-year-old Abraham Pearson in a rundown area of the city's east side, capping a 14-hour citywide search of rooftops, abandoned buildings and cemeteries.

The deputy, Harrison Tolliver, 63, was treated at a hospital and released, according to a hospital spokesman.

At the courthouse, the deputy was transferring three prisoners, including Pearson, to a holding cell, Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon said.

As he took the handcuffs off Pearson to put him in the cell, Pearson attacked him with a plastic comb that had been sharpened into a weapon, Napoleon said.

Pearson handcuffed the deputy and took part of his uniform, his keys, cell phone and radio, the sheriff's office said. The other two prisoners did not intervene or leave the cell during the attack.

Police believe Pearson left the courthouse and stole a minivan after forcing the driver from the vehicle. The van was found abandoned about 2 miles from the courthouse, Detroit Police Chief James Craig told reporters.

Pearson, who also is known as Derreck White, was facing 10 to 15 years in prison after being convicted August 26 of carjacking and armed robbery, according to court and jail electronic records.

Pearson had a lengthy criminal history, said Wayne County Sheriff's spokesman Dennis Niemiec.

