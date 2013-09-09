The Ohio man who confessed in an online video to killing another man in a drunk driving crash has been indicted on two charges that could put him in prison for more than eight years, a county prosecutor said on Monday.

A grand jury has indicted Matthew Cordle, 22, on one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien said in a statement.

The indictment alleges Cordle had a blood alcohol level of 0.191, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 in Ohio, when he crashed into a vehicle driven by Vincent Canzani, 61, early on June 22, killing him. Cordle was injured in the accident and treated at a hospital where his blood alcohol level was tested, according to Cordle's attorney George Breitmayer.

Cordle posted a 3-1/2 minute video titled "I killed a man" online last week, admitting to driving down a highway the wrong way into oncoming traffic, striking Canzani's car. In the video he said he was with friends "just trying to have a good time."

Cordle urged others to learn from his mistake and not to drink and drive.

"When I get charged I will plead guilty," Cordle said in the video. "I can't erase what I've done."

Cordle faces up to 8-1/2 years in prison if convicted.

Breitmayer said Cordle would turn himself in later on Monday and had not changed his plan to plead guilty.

