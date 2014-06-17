NEW YORK New York City police were searching on Tuesday for a suspected drug dealer who hit a detective with the officer's car while escaping custody, police said.

Bryan McMenamin, 38, had been handcuffed and arrested on suspicion of selling drugs when he stole a car belonging to a New York Police Department narcotics detective and rammed the officer's leg around 7 p.m. local time on Monday, police said.

The officer was in stable condition at a local hospital as police continued their manhunt on Tuesday, NYPD spokesman Detective Marc Nell said. He declined to say how McMenamin was able to escape custody.

Police recovered the officer's Jeep Grand Cherokee at a nearby post office, Nell said. McMenamin had been previously arrested and charged multiple times in New York between 2001 and 2012 for reckless endangerment, arson, menacing and robbery, police said.

After the officer was struck on Monday, his partner commandeered a vehicle to chase the suspect, local media reported. Police declined to comment on whether a vehicle was taken.

"She didn't want to give up the car until he said I'm an officer," Miguel Figueroa, whose daughter was behind the wheel, told WABC-TV. "It's like something you hear on TV."

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Susan Heavey)