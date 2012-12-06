NEW YORK A New York man has been criminally charged with illegally exporting defense articles and goods with military applications to China and Taiwan, one day after prosecutors announced charges against four people over exports to China and Iran.

Mark Henry was accused of trying to ship military-grade material used to coat rocket nozzles to Taiwan, and microwave amplifiers that have military applications to China, without first getting licenses from U.S. government agencies.

Henry, 49, operated an export company known as Dahua Electronics Corp from April 2009 to September 2012 and used the aliases Weida Zheng, Scott Russel, Bob Wilson and Joanna Zhong in his dealings, prosecutors said.

"The illegal export of our intellectual property and restricted military material ... presents serious implications for our nation's security," FBI assistant director George Venizelos said in a statement.

Henry, a U.S. citizen, was arrested at his home in Flushing, New York, early on Thursday morning, an FBI spokesman said.

A federal public defender assigned to represent Henry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Henry was charged with violating the Arms Export Control Act, conspiracy to violate that law, and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the indictment showed.

The charges come amid an effort by federal authorities to stop the export of technology and goods that could be put to military use in other countries.

On Wednesday, the government announced charges against Hamid Reza Hashemi, a dual U.S. and Iranian citizen, and Murat Taskiran, a Turkish citizen, who are accused of trying to export carbon fiber, which can be used to enrich uranium, to Hashemi's company in Tehran.

Another defendant, Peter Gromacki of Orange County, New York, was accused of arranging the export of more than three tons of carbon fiber destined for China.

A fourth defendant, Amir Abbas Tamimi, an Iranian citizen, was accused of trying to ship helicopter parts to Iran.

Henry is expected to be arraigned on Friday morning in Manhattan federal court.

His case is U.S. v. Henry, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-cr-00902.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)