TUCSON, Arizona A Mexican national who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in a late-night gunfight near the Arizona border in 2010 was sentenced on Monday to 30 years in federal prison.

Manuel Osorio-Arellanes, 37, was sentenced during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Tucson to 360 months in prison with credit for 38 months served.

The case drew international attention when two AK-47s found at the scene were traced back to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives failed "Fast and Furious" gun investigation.

