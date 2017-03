WASHINGTON House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that Justice Department charges against U.S. Representative Chaka Fattah were "deeply saddening."

Pelosi said Fattah, a Pennsylvania Democrat, had stepped down from his leadership position on an appropriations subcommittee. U.S. prosecutors charged Fattah and four associates with bribery and other crimes related to his 2007 unsuccessful run for mayor of Philadelphia.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson)