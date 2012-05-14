LOS ANGELES A wide receiver for the University of Idaho football team, whose family moved to California from New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina, was shot dead at a party in Los Angeles over the weekend, the school said.

Ken McRoyal, 22, had joined the University of Idaho team last year as a walk-on player without a scholarship, but had earned a scholarship for the coming school year. He had six receptions for 35 yards in the 2011 season.

"It's a devastating loss," University of Idaho Vandals coach Robb Akey said in a statement. "We've lost a brother, a teammate, a family member."

The shooting occurred early on Sunday at a residential party in Los Angeles, just east of downtown, following an argument, police said.

The shooter fled, and police had not determined a motive for the killing, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Officer Norma Eisenman said. Police did not immediately identify the victim, but University of Idaho officials confirmed it was McRoyal.

