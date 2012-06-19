SAN ANTONIO A U.S. military judge at Fort Hood heard arguments on Tuesday about alleged gunman Major Nidal Hasan's request to delay his scheduled court martial, but Hasan was excluded from the courtroom because of his refusal to shave his beard.

Hasan, an Army psychiatrist accused in a deadly shooting rampage appeared in court wearing a full beard, in violation of Army grooming policy. Colonel Gregory Gross, the military judge overseeing the proceeding, immediately ordered him removed from the courtroom.

Hasan is charged with shooting dead 13 troops and wounding 31 others on November 5 2009 at the sprawling central Texas Army base.

If convicted of premeditated murder and sentenced to death, he could become the first U.S. soldier to be executed following a military proceeding in more than 50 years.

Hasan was shot four times by Fort Hood civilian security personnel to end the killing spree and is now paralyzed from the chest down. He was ordered wheeled out of the courtroom to a nearby trailer with a closed circuit audio and video hookup.

Hasan, who has no official accommodation that would allow him to wear a beard, showed up in court unshaven on a previous date for the hearing. It was immediately canceled by Gross and rescheduled for Tuesday with the warning that Hasan appear clean shaven or face ejection from the courtroom.

Hasan's military counsel, Lieutenant Colonel Chris Poppe, said the beard was grown for "sincere religious reasons" and that he would appeal Gross's ruling to the Army Court of Appeals on the grounds of religious accommodation.

The judge warned that Hasan would be excluded from the courtroom, even during his trial, if he continues to "disrupt the court" by wearing a beard.

Army Regulation 670-1 states "males will keep their face clean shaven when in uniform or in civilian clothing on duty." Gross warned Hasan that he could file charges against him for violating a lawful order.

"Hasan is required to comply with all military regulations regarding grooming as he is still on active duty and receives full pay and benefits," retired Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Addicott, a legal adviser to the U.S. Special Forces told Reuters.

"He is using the courtroom as a stage to promote radical Islamic ideas. Wearing the beard is only the beginning of his future tactics to gain media attention," said Addicott, who added that Hasan is "playing the religion card."

Gross granted a defense request that Hasan undergo testing by a neurologist, a move likely to require that Hasan be transferred from his hospital cell, to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, about 120 miles from Fort Hood.

