FORT HOOD, Texas Military prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday against U.S. Army psychiatrist Nidal Hasan, who is charged with 19 cases of premeditated murder and 32 cases of premeditated attempted murder in the 2009 shooting spree at Fort Hood, Texas.

Major Hasan, acting as his own defense attorney, will now have the opportunity to present his case. Hasan has admitted to being the shooter, saying he switched sides in what he considered a U.S. war on Islam.

(Reporting by Karen Brooks; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)