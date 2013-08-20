FORT HOOD, Texas Military prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday against U.S. Army psychiatrist Major Nidal Hasan, who is charged with 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder in the 2009 shooting spree at Fort Hood, Texas.

Major Hasan, acting as his own defense attorney, will now have the opportunity to present his case. Hasan has admitted to being the shooter, saying he switched sides in what he considered a U.S. war on Islam.

(This story has been corrected to fix criminal counts in first paragraph: 13 counts of premeditated murder, not 19 cases, and 32 counts, not cases, of attempted premeditated murder)

