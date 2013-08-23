FORT HOOD, Texas The deliberating jury in the court-martial of admitted Fort Hood shooter Major Nidal Hasan came back to court briefly on Friday to ask the judge two questions about jury instructions.

The judge, Colonel Tara Osborn, addressed the jury's concerns and sent the 13 officers back to deliberations on reaching a verdict regarding the 13 charges of premeditated murder and 32 charges of attempted premeditated murder stemming from the shooting rampage at the Texas military base in 2009.

Jurors deliberated for about three hours on Thursday afternoon and another three hours on Friday morning when they came back to court.

