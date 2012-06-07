A shooting in a church parking lot after a funeral on Thursday left two people dead and at least two injured in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain, officials said.

Gunfire rang out immediately after the service for Ryan Devon Guider, 19, who also had been the victim of a shooting, according to William Miller, public safety director for DeKalb County.

Witnesses said they saw the man suspected of killing Guider in the parking lot following the funeral and an altercation broke out, Miller said.

One person died at the church and another died on the way to the hospital, Miller said. Several people have been detained, he said, but he was not yet certain whether anyone had been charged.

The shooting came after the pastor at Victory Church had preached at the funeral about putting an end to violence, said DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Burrell Ellis.

"His message had been on the value of life and the need to resolve our differences without resorting to violence," Ellis said.

