ATLANTA A former doctor at a federal prison in Atlanta was sentenced on Thursday to two years and a month behind bars for sexually assaulting three male inmates in Georgia who sought medical treatment from him, court officials said.

Lewis Jackson, 34, still faces sentencing in Washington after pleading guilty in January to sexually assaulting a male inmate at the District of Columbia jail in 2008, federal prosecutors said.

"The federal inmates who relied on Dr. Jackson for their care believed he would treat them humanely," said Sally Yates, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. "His conduct cost him his license to practice medicine and ensured he will spend the next several years as an inmate himself."

Jackson worked as a doctor at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta from January 2011 to July 2012. The molestation occurred in October 2011, prosecutors said.

Jackson denied the charges at first but admitted to the abuse after agents from the Justice Department played a tape an inmate made secretly, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty in Georgia in November to three charges of sexual abuse.

In court documents, Jackson's attorney described him as a devoted husband who was remorseful for his conduct and said his client was diagnosed with bipolar disorder late last year.

Since his diagnosis, "Dr. Jackson has worked hard at his mental health treatment regimen and, in the process, has made tremendous strides," his attorney, Wesley Person, wrote in court documents.

