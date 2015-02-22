The strangled body of a 6-year-old girl was found at a Missouri hotel on Saturday evening shortly after she was reported missing and a man was charged on Sunday with her murder, police said.

Jasmine Miller was found dead in a room at the Windsor Inn near the city of Branson, a tourist destination in the Ozark Mountains known for its numerous entertainment theaters, many of which feature country music stars.

Police headed to the hotel after receiving a call that Jasmine had gone missing early on Saturday evening.

Police said John Roberts, 55, strangled her, and charged him with murder in the first degree on Sunday, saying he acted alone.

It was not immediately clear whether Roberts was related to the girl or previously knew her. A spokesman for Branson's police department declined to answer questions about their relationship. Roberts could not be reached for comment on Sunday and it was not known whether he had a lawyer.

