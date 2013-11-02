NEW YORK Bernhard Goetz, who became known as New York City's "Subway Vigilante" in the 1980s after he shot and wounded four black teenagers he considered threatening on a subway, was arrested on Friday after he attempted to sell marijuana to an undercover officer, police said.

Goetz, who is now 65, became a notorious figure during a period when New York City was plagued by high crime and persistent racial tension.

In the 1984 incident, one of the four teenagers wounded by Goetz was paralyzed. Goetz was found guilty of a gun charge but cleared of attempted murder, and he served 8-1/2 months in jail.

He was arrested on Friday near Union Square Park in New York City, police said.

(Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Greg McCune and Mohammad Zargham)