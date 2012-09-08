RENO, Nevada An angry homeowner apparently had better aim than a Nevada golfer whose errant ball broke the window of a home that overlooks the course.

Jeff Fleming, 53, of Reno is accused of opening fire with a shotgun on a golfing twosome, hitting one man who was treated at a hospital and released, police said on Friday.

Fleming was taken into custody at a local attorney's office where he fled following the shooting, Reno police said in a statement.

Fleming was booked into the Washoe County jail on suspicion of battery and assault with a deadly weapon late on Thursday and later released on bail.

Police say he opened fire at the 16th hole of Reno's Lakeridge Golf Course after one of the golfers shattered a window of his house with a ball. Fleming, whose home overlooks the course, had a verbal argument with the golfers before the shooting, police said.

Authorities shut down and evacuated the course after the shooting. Witness accounts led officers to Fleming's residence, which they surrounded before he surrendered at the attorney's office.

A telephone message left for the general manager of the public golf course was not immediately returned on Friday.

