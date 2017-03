NEW YORK U.S. Representative Michael Grimm said he would not resign his seat in Congress despite his guilty plea on Tuesday to a federal tax charge in Brooklyn.

"As long as I'm able to serve, I'm going to," Grimm told reporters following the court hearing, pointing out that he easily won a third term in November even though he had been indicted in April on 20 charges, including tax fraud and perjury.

