A homeless man who achieved brief Internet fame for disrupting a California attacker with a hatchet in February was being sought on Thursday in the killing of a New Jersey attorney found bludgeoned to death in his home, law enforcement officials said.

Caleb Lawrence McGillvary, 24, known as "Kai the Hitchhiker," is considered "armed and dangerous," said Union County Prosecutor Theodore Romankow.

Prosecutors suspect McGillvary killed 73-year-old attorney Joseph Galfy Jr. in his Clark, New Jersey, home on Sunday before making his way to southern New Jersey, possibly headed to Philadelphia.

Galfy's body was discovered Monday after he didn't show up for work at his law firm. An autopsy revealed that he died from "blunt force trauma," Romankow said.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office said there was a host of evidence that led police to McGillvary including "video of him with the victim at a New Jersey train station."

Investigators believe the two men met recently in New York City, but it was unclear how they linked up.

The day after the killing, McGillvary met up with "fans" in Southern New Jersey and told them he was on his way to Philadelphia, the prosecutor's office said. He was last seen Tuesday waiting for a train in Camden County.

Long-haired McGillvary catapulted to Internet fame in February after using a hatchet pulled from his backpack to attack a man who drove over a California utility worker and then threatened a woman in Fresno, California.

McGillvary's heroics and animated personality made him a viral video sensation and earned him a mention on "The Colbert Report."

McGillvary, who is homeless, has since cut his hair likely "in an attempt to alter his appearance," Romankow said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

