Police plan to examine a Detroit-area driveway in the latest twist in the search for the remains of former Teamsters union leader Jimmy Hoffa, who disappeared in 1975 in what authorities believe may have been an organized crime hit, the Detroit Free Press said on Wednesday.

Police received a tip that "seemed credible" that Hoffa's remains could be buried at a house in Roseville, a suburb northeast of Detroit, Roseville Police Chief James Berlin told the Detroit Free Press.

Berlin said the informant thought he saw something suspicious about the time that Hoffa disappeared. He did not elaborate on what the informant said he saw.

A ground-scanning radar test last Friday found "an anomaly," and police plan to take soil core samples on Friday that will be tested to determine if there are human remains at the site, Berlin told the newspaper.

A spokesman for the FBI's office in Detroit declined to comment on the report. The FBI has headed up the investigation since shortly after Hoffa disappeared from outside a restaurant northwest of Detroit in July 1975.

Hoffa, father of current Teamsters President James Hoffa, led the union from 1957 until 1971, and his attempts to regain control were among the possible motives authorities have explored for his killing.

Hoffa spent almost five years in prison on fraud and jury-tampering charges before being released in late 1971 after President Richard Nixon commuted his sentence.

(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)