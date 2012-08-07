CLEVELAND An Ohio man charged with shooting dead his wife of 45 years in her hospital bed over the weekend was ordered held on $1 million bond on Tuesday.

John Wise, 66, was charged with one count of aggravated murder after police said he entered his wife's room in the intensive care unit at Akron General Medical Center on Saturday night and shot her once in the head.

After a brief struggle with hospital security guards, Wise was disarmed and restrained, hospital spokesperson Jim Gorsky said.

His wife, Barbara Wise, was pronounced dead Sunday morning. Details of the illness that prompted her hospitalization in the ICU have not been made public.

Autopsy results released Tuesday determined the cause of her death was a gunshot to the head and ruled the incident a homicide, according to Summit County medical examiner.

Prosecutor Craig Morgan said Wise made a statement to detectives after his arrest but he would not go into detail about what was said.

"We know this is not a random act of violence," Morgan said. The investigation into a motive for the shooting continues, he said.

"Everyone would like to label this as a mercy killing but we need to clarify facts," Morgan added.

Wise is expected in court on Wednesday. Prosecutors say they will make a final determination on the appropriate charge in the case after a grand jury conducts an inquiry into the shooting.

(Editing by James Kelleher and Cynthia Osterman)