HOUSTON A Houston father shot and killed a teenage boy he found in the room of his 16-year-old daughter in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The father heard noises coming from the room and went to investigate. Upon finding the 17-year-old boy with his daughter, the father got into a fight with the boy, and "the homeowner, who was armed, shot the male once," the office said.

Police have not released the name of the 55-year-old father or the dead teenager, who the daughter first said she did not know and then said she did.

The incident was under investigation and no charges have been filed, according to the sheriff's office.

