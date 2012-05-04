LOS ANGELES The 14-year-old son of a Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was charged with murder on Friday after prosecutors said he used his father's service gun to shoot him in the head.

The boy, whose name was not released because of his age, fired a single round through a window from outside the family home on Wednesday in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson, the local District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors declined to discuss a motive.

The suspect, who is in custody, is due for an appearance in Juvenile Court on Monday for an arraignment on one count of murder with an allegation that he used a firearm.

The slain ICE special agent was a 42-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, prosecutors said.

