CHICAGO An Illinois man received four life sentences for bludgeoning to death four people including a toddler during a weeklong, two-state crime spree in 2008, the state attorney general said on Monday.

Rock Island County Judge Jeffrey O'Connor handed down the sentences for Nicholas Sheley, who was convicted in May of beating to death Kilynna Blake, 20, her 2-year-old son Dayan, Brock Branson, 29, and Kenneth Ulve, 25, in an apartment in Rock Falls, Illinois.

Authorities said Sheley chose his victims at random and bludgeoned or hacked them to death.

He is already serving life sentences for killing Ronald Randall, 65, of Galesburg and Russell Reed, 93, of Sterling, Illinois.

He faces trial in two other killings during the spree, in Missouri.

