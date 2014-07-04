Authorities released new pictures on Thursday in a national hunt for an Illinois man suspected of killing a woman at a rest stop west of Chicago and taking her car a day after killing a man in the northern part of the state.

Terence Doddy, 36, is a person of interest in the killing of Todd Hansmeier, 37, on Monday in Rockford, Illinois, and Tonya Bargman, 44, at a rest stop on Interstate 39 about 40 miles (64 km) south of Rockford on Tuesday night, Illinois State Police said.

Police on Thursday released a surveillance photograph of Doddy, who lives in Rockford, exiting a Rockford-area store with several items in a shopping cart. They did not identify the store or say what date or time the image was captured.

State police said Doddy also might have a blue dome-style tent and urged the public to take precautions when visiting rest stops, campgrounds and other outdoor areas.

Police have said surveillance video showed Bargman being attacked by a male as she exited a restroom at the Willow Creek rest stop on I-39. She was found by a rest stop attendant.

Doddy was seen leaving the rest stop in Bargman's gray 2013 Nissan Altima, which bears the Illinois license plates BARGMN 2, police said. The car also has a silver colored "Illini Nissan" decal at the lower rear bumper, police said.

(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Sandra Maler)