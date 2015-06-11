A Philadelphia hip-hop artist was sentenced on Thursday to 10 to 20 years in prison for killing a British woman by illegally injecting silicone into her buttocks and for aggravated assault in another botched beauty case, court officials said.

A jury found Padge-Victoria Windslowe, 43, guilty of third-degree murder in the death of Claudia Aderotimi, who traveled to the United States in February 2011 in response to an online advertisement for a cosmetic buttocks enhancement procedure.

Windslowe, known as the Black Madam, performed the injection but was untrained and unlicensed, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's office.Shortly afterward, Aderotimi, 20, experienced chest pains as the silicone traveled through her system, prosecutors said.

Windslowe left the ailing Aderotimi at a hotel, where the London woman died a short time later, they said.

A medical examiner determined Aderotimi died of a pulmonary embolism caused by the injection.

Following Aderotimi's death, Windslowe performed more procedures, prosecutors said.

A young Philadelphia woman suffered a pulmonary embolism after Windslowe injected her with silicone, they said. She survived, and Windslowe was convicted of aggravated assault.

Windslowe was apprehended in 2012 in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood at a “pumping party,” where she was about to perform procedures similar to the one that killed Aderotimi, according to the district attorney's office.

The sentencing comes as Texas police investigate two salon owners for alleged murder related to an illegal butt augmentation.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Lisa Lambert)