CHICAGO Former Chicago-area Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. has signed an agreement with the government pleading guilty to misuse of campaign funds, and a judge will decide if he should serve time in prison, several Chicago media reported on Friday.

The Chicago Sun-Times, as well as local affiliates of NBC and CBS television networks, citing unnamed sources, said that Jackson would plead guilty to a single felony count.

The U.S. Justice Department in Washington and the U.S. Attorney's office in Chicago had no comment on the reports.

Jackson, 47, son of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, resigned his congressional seat on November 21, 2012, saying treatment for bipolar disorder, a condition marked by extreme mood swings, was incompatible with serving his constituents.

Jackson confirmed at that time that he was under federal investigation and acknowledged "mistakes."

According to earlier news reports, Jackson was investigated by the FBI over possible misuse of campaign money and his wife, Sandi, was also part of the probe. The FBI has not confirmed the subject of the investigation.

He disappeared from public view at the beginning of last summer and speculation swirled for weeks about his condition. Jackson eventually confirmed that he had undergone extensive treatment for mental illness at the Mayo Clinic.

Jackson had served in Congress since 1995 and was easily re-elected in November, 2012 despite his absence from the district. His resignation came two weeks after the election.

Sandi Jackson resigned from the Chicago city council on January 11, citing the need to help care for her husband.

The news reports said the Jackson plea agreement was unlikely to be announced on Friday.

