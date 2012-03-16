NEW YORK Federal prosecutors must prove convicted Jamaican drug lord Christopher ‘Dudus' Coke's life of violence extended far beyond his admitted crimes, a judge ruled on Friday, delaying for months the sentencing of the gang leader.

Coke, 43, was to be sentenced on Friday in Manhattan federal court, but the judge overseeing the case instead ordered hearings to determine whether the government had evidence for the additional crimes.

Although Coke pleaded guilty in August 2011 to drug trafficking and assault charges, and agreed with prosecutors not to seek a prison term under 21 years and 8 months, his defense lawyers hotly contested the government's descriptions of Coke's violent personality and lifetime of violent crime.

Coke's defense lawyers decried the "unsolicited letters of various Jamaican nationals who wrote to the court with allegations of gang rape, domestic slavery, and torture of women by hot irons and being fed to crocodiles," they said in a letter to judge Robert Patterson this week requesting the hearings.

"It is difficult to imagine how even the most temperate of judges would not be severely inflamed against the defendant," the lawyers said.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to impose the maximum 23-year sentence and said their descriptions of Coke's crimes were appropriate given his earlier guilty plea.

The hearings were scheduled to begin May 22.

Coke was arrested in Jamaica in June 2010 and later extradited to the United States.

He was so powerful the Jamaican government declared a state of emergency to capture him and more than 500 police officers waged an armed assault on the barricaded Kingston neighborhood of Tivoli Gardens that Coke controlled.

Seventy-three people were killed in the fighting before Coke was caught.

(Reporting By Basil Katz; Editing by Daniel Trotta)