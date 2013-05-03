Defendant Jodi Arias listens to defense attorney Kirk Nurmi make his closing arguments during her trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic/Pool

PHOENIX An Arizona judge sent the murder case of Jodi Arias to a jury for deliberations on Friday to decide whether the California woman committed murder in killing her ex-boyfriend in a case that has grabbed headlines since it began in January.

Arias, 32, could face the death penalty if convicted of murdering 30-year-old Travis Alexander, whose body was found in the shower of his Phoenix valley home in June 2008. He had been shot in the face, stabbed 27 times, and had his throat slashed.

Arias has admitted shooting Alexander, but said it was in self-defense after he attacked her in a rage because she dropped his camera while taking snapshots of him in the shower.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sherry Stephens told jurors they could consider the charges of first- and second-degree murder or the lesser charge of manslaughter. First-degree murder requires proof of premeditation.

