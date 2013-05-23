Jodi Arias addresses the jury during the penalty phase of her murder trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic/Pool

PHOENIX An Arizona jury tasked with determining whether convicted killer Jodi Arias should be put to death for the brutal murder of an ex-boyfriend failed to reach a unanimous verdict on Thursday, and a judge ordered a retrial in the penalty phase.

Arias, 32, was found guilty earlier this month in the murder of Travis Alexander, whose body was found slumped in the shower of his Phoenix-area home in June 2008. He was stabbed 27 times, had his throat slashed and was shot in the face.

(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)