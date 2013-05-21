PHOENIX Jurors began a final round of deliberations on Tuesday to determine whether convicted killer Jodi Arias deserves a death sentence or life in prison for murdering an ex-boyfriend in Arizona five years ago.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sherry Stephens told jurors they must reach a unanimous verdict in the sentencing phase. If they are unable reach a unanimous decision, a new jury will be impaneled to determine whether the death penalty should be imposed.
