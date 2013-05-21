Jodi Arias points to her family as a reason for the jury to give her a life in prison sentence instead of the death penalty during the penalty phase of her murder trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic/Pool

PHOENIX Jurors began a final round of deliberations on Tuesday to determine whether convicted killer Jodi Arias deserves a death sentence or life in prison for murdering an ex-boyfriend in Arizona five years ago.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sherry Stephens told jurors they must reach a unanimous verdict in the sentencing phase. If they are unable reach a unanimous decision, a new jury will be impaneled to determine whether the death penalty should be imposed.

