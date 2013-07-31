PORTLAND, Oregon Houston Rockets forward Terrence Jones was arrested in Oregon early on Wednesday after police said an officer saw him stomp on the leg of a homeless man who was asleep on a downtown Portland sidewalk.

The 21-year-old NBA player was taken into custody at the scene and jailed on suspicion of harassment, Portland police said in a statement. A jail information website showed he was later released on his own recognizance.

The homeless man, Daniel John Kellerher, 46, suffered a minor leg injury, but did not require medical attention, the police statement said.

According to police, Jones was among a group of people who left a downtown nightclub at about 2 a.m. local time (5 a.m. EDT) and spilled onto an adjacent street.

A sergeant, who ordered the throng back onto the sidewalk then saw the 250-pound, 6-foot-8 Jones stomp on Kellerher's leg after shouting at him and another homeless man sleeping in a doorway to "Wake up," police said.

Representatives for the National Basketball Association could not immediately be reached for comment. A Houston Rockets spokeswoman declined to comment.

Jones, a native of Portland who starred in high school basketball there, was drafted by the Rockets in 2012 and completed his rookie season with the team in May.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Teresa Carson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Leslie Gevirtz)