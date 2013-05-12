KANSAS CITY, Kansas A body believed to be that of an 18-month-old girl killed in a quadruple homicide in eastern Kansas has been recovered, authorities said on Sunday.

A deputy in Osage County, Kansas, found the body on Saturday, said Sheriff Jeff Richards of neighboring Franklin County, where three adults were discovered dead on a farm on May 6 and 7.

Dozens of law officers and volunteers had been searching since then for the girl, Lana-Leigh Bailey, daughter of homicide victim Kaylie Bailey.

"It is not the outcome we'd hoped for but knew we couldn't stop searching until Lana was home," Richards said in a statement.

Suspect Kyle Trevor Flack, 27, faces multiple charges, including four counts of first-degree murder and one count of rape. He was arrested on Thursday in Emporia, Kansas, about 60 miles from the farm near Ottawa, Kansas, where authorities found the bodies of Kaylie Bailey, 21; Andrew Stout, 30; and Steven White, 31.

Investigators have not disclosed a suspected motive for the killings, nor said how they were carried out.

Flack, who was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm, was paroled in 2009 after serving four years for attempted second-degree murder, records of Kansas Department of Corrections show.

(Editing by Daniel Trotta and Mohammad Zargham)