Kansas City, Kansas A suspect in the deaths of a woman and her three children in southeastern Kansas was arrested on Tuesday evening, about nine hours after being spotted at a store in a nearby town, officials said.

David Cornell Bennett Jr was arrested at about 9:15 p.m. in connection with the deaths of Cami Umbarger, 29, and her three young children in Parsons, Kansas, which is about 150 miles south of Kansas City, an Independence Police Department official said.

Bennett was arrested in Independence, Kansas, about 30 miles west of Parsons and about 10 miles from Cherryvale, where Bennett lives, according to the Kansas attorney general's office. No charges had been filed.

Authorities have not said when or exactly where Umbarger and her children were found, the cause of their deaths or how Bennett was connected to them.

Bennett was seen Tuesday afternoon in Independence, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, which added, "Suspect should be considered armed and dangerous - do not approach."

Representatives for the Kansas attorney general and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation did not return calls for more information.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Eric M. Johnson, Maureen Bavdek, Bob Burgdorfer and Jackie Frank)